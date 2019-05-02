Salameh Affirms Stability of Lebanese Pound Says ‘It Will Remain Stable’
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh assured during talks with the President on Thursday that the Lebanese Lira is stable, noting that the Bank will subsidize loans for the housing and productive sectors, the National News Agency said.
“The Lebanese Lira is stable and will remain stable,” said Salameh during talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda.
“The Central Bank will subsidize housing loans and loans for the productive sector,” he added.
Salameh’s remarks came as Lebanon struggles to impose austerity measures to reduce a ballooning budget deficit and massive national debt over “collapse” fears.
Yes. For now.
But if we cant get our act together, and reduce our expenditures,
if Berri continues hiring people into the government to bolster his electoral base,
If our government policy is going to be dictated by entitled special interest groups who are indebting future generations to fund their useless a$$es, teachers, retired military, amn el 3am, cgtl, and other communists,
THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL LEBANON POUND STAYS STABLE.