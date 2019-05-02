Hariri Holds Talks with Madbouly

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks on Thursday with visiting Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the Grand Serail and discussed the latest developments, the situation in Lebanon and the Arab region and the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Egypt, the Premier’s media office said.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Industry Wael Abou Faour, Minister of Economy Mansour Bteish, Minister of Labor Camille Abu Sleiman, Minister of Communications Mohammad Choucair, the Minister of State for Information Technology Adel Afiouni, Minister of Energy Nada Boustani, Lebanese Ambassador to Egypt Ali Halabi, Former Minister Ghattas Khoury, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Mahmoud Makiyye and a number of advisers.

From the Egyptian side, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohammad Shaker, Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, Minister of Manpower Mohamed Saafan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Nazih Naggari, and the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Major General Atef Abd elFattah and a number of advisors attended.