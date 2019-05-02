Jumblat Says Hizbullah Must Realize 'Only the State Can Protect Them'

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat said Thursday that Hizbullah "will realize one day that only the state can protect them."

"The party represents a certain segment of the Lebanese people but also the Iranian expansion. But one day the conclusion that Lebanon is better for Hizbullah than the Iranian expansion must be reached," Jumblat said in an interview on Al-Arabiya TV.

"This is inevitable but it needs time," he added.

"Our ambition is to see the Lebanese state alone taking charge one day of the military, security and southern decisions through dialogue," Jumblat noted.

Asked about his relation with Hizbullah at the moment, Jumblat said: "We agreed with the party on managing our disputes. We disagree with the party over the issue of Syria and its intervention with the Iranians there. But at the same time, we consider them to be an essential force in Lebanon, politically and of course militarily."