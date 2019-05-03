Afghanistan Loya Jirga Demands 'Immediate and Permanent' Ceasefire

A historic "loya jirga" peace summit in Kabul ended Friday with delegates from across Afghanistan demanding an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement should declare and implement an immediate and permanent ceasefire, starting from the first of Ramadan," delegates said in a closing statement at the end of the week-long conference that saw thousands of Afghan representatives and tribal elders convene in the capital.

Ramadan is due to begin in the coming days.