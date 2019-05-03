Aoun Says Lebanon May Become 'Obliged' to Coordinate Refugee Return with Syria

President Michel Aoun on Friday warned a visiting European minister that Lebanon might soon become "obliged" to coordinate with Damascus on the thorny issue of refugee repatriation.

"Lebanon is looking forward to a change in the European stance regarding the return of the displaced Syrians," Aoun told Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell.

This return "must be facilitated under the sponsorship of the international community or else the repercussions would affect Lebanon and we would be obliged to take steps to organize this return with the Syrian government," Aoun added.

The Presidency meanwhile announced that the talks tackled the Lebanese-Spanish relations and means to develop them economically and culturally.