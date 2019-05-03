UK, Canada Envoys Host Journalists in Celebration of World Press Freedom Day

Defending free media around the world "has never been more pressing," the British embassy in Beirut said on Friday, adding that in April 2019 UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Canadian FM Chrystia Freeland launched a campaign to defend free media around the world.

This will include a major conference in London in July, and aims to shine a spotlight on media abuses and reverse the trend of violence against journalists, the embassy said in a statement.

British-Lebanese Lawyer Amal Clooney has been appointed the UK’s Special Envoy on Media Freedom and will chair a panel comprising the world’s "best legal minds" to develop and promote legal mechanisms to prevent and reverse media abuses.

Celebrating World Press Freedom Day, British ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling and Canadian Ambassador Emmanuelle Lamoureux hosted a joint reception for Lebanese and Foreign media in Lebanon.

Minister of Information Jamal al-Jarrah, Minister of State for Administrative Development May Chidiac, U.S. Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, EU Ambassador Christina Lassen, and over 80 guests attended the event which highlighted the opportunities and challenges facing media in Lebanon and the world.

"World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to celebrate the basic human right to freedom of expression: a free press underpins that right. In a world of disrupted facts, distorted truths and fake news, free, credible and investigative journalism holds private and public spheres to account, and helps support a safer, more prosperous and progressive world," the embassy added.

During the reception, Ambassador Rampling said: "So much is happening in the world today, and information of one sort or another is everywhere. The facts our democracies need to thrive: this is dependent on a free press. But over the last year again we have seen journalists around the world face harassment, imprisonment and sometimes death. 2018 was the deadliest year for journalists, with 99 killed, 348 detained and 60 taken hostage by non-state groups. In the UK, just last month we witnessed the tragic murder of Lyra Mckee – shot while reporting on a protest in Northern Ireland."

"In Syria, 11 journalists were killed last year alone, and over the eight years of conflict, countless others have disappeared, or been detained, tortured or killed. They risk their lives to bring news of the unfolding situation to the wider world – often bearing sole witness to horrific atrocities," he added.

"We, in the British Embassy, will continue to work with journalists here in Lebanon too. I am delighted to see here many of the 25 bloggers, journalists and freelancers who recently attended the Skeyes – Maharat program supported by the UK and learned skills and techniques to enable them to grow and promote their media platforms," Rampling went on to say.

Canadian Ambassador Lamoureux meanwhile said "promoting media freedom is a key component of Canada’s efforts to strengthen the rules-based international order, democratic resilience, and respect for the right to freedom of opinion and expression."

"As we mark this important day, the world unfortunately is witnessing a crackdown on press freedom. From targeted killings of journalists, to censorship laws, criminal prosecutions, threats and intimidation – freedom of expression is at risk. While the Middle East and North Africa continue to be one of the world’s most difficult and dangerous regions for journalists, no part of the world is unaffected," she added.