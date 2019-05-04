UN Report Calls for Disarmament of Hizbullah, Suspension of Its Syria Operations

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed the international community’s demand to “disarm” Hizbullah and “halt” its military operations in Syria.

In a semi-annual report published on Friday, Guterres pointed out that the new Lebanese government gives priority to the economic situation, and stressed that “it is also important to embark on preparations of a national defense strategy.”

Guterres stressed that the Lebanese state must “monopolize the possession and use of weapons and the use of force, which is a major issue that falls within Lebanon's sovereignty and political independence.”

“The dominance of weapons outside the control of the state, coupled with the presence of armed militias continue to threaten the security and stability of Lebanon," he said.

Guterres noted that the continued involvement of Hizbullah in the conflict in Syria could “involve Lebanon into regional conflicts threatening its stability as well as the stability of the region.”

"I call on Hizbullah and all other parties concerned to refrain from any military activity inside or outside the country in implementation of the provisions of the Taef Agreement and UN Resolution 1559 of 2004," he said.

Guterres called on countries with close ties to Hizbullah to encourage it to hand over its weapon and transform into a political party.