Tech Giants Vow to Double Number of Women Managers by 2022

Forty-five tech giants committed Wednesday to doubling the number of women on their management boards to 30 percent by 2022, the French presidency said.

Alibaba, BNP Paribas, Booking.com, IBM, L'Oreal and Uber were some of the high-profile companies to sign a pledge at the second "Tech for good" summit taking place in Paris.

Businesses that reach the goal are then to pursue complete parity including on executive committees, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

A recent tech-sector study by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company showed that women occupied just 15 percent of management posts at present, it added.

The "Tech for good" summit aims to encourage global tech leaders to think about how new technologies can contribute to the common good, in areas such as education and health.

The initiative is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron who was scheduled to dine with 180 leaders of digital companies including Jack Ma of Alibaba, and Ken Hu of Huawei on Wednesday evening.

He was also due to individual meetings with IBM boss Virginia Rometty and Dara Khosrowshahi of Uber.