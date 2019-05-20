Labor Confederation Accepts Asmar’s Resignation, Calls for His Release

The Labor Confederation on Monday accepted the resignation of Beshara al-Asmar, the chief of General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, after his leaked insulting remarks against revered late ex-patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir.

The Confederation’s secretariat held a press conference saying that Beshara’s resignation was accepted as they called for his release.

Asmar’s leaked remarks have sparked a storm of outrage in the country. He has been summoned for interrogation and was in detention, amid calls for stripping him of his post.

A video went viral on social media on Friday showed Asmar mocking Sfeir, who passed away at the age of 99, shortly before a televised press conference.

Asmar was unaware his microphone was on before the conference.