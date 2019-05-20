Labor Confederation Accepts Asmar’s Resignation, Calls for His Release

Labor Confederation Accepts Asmar’s Resignation, Calls for His Releaseإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Labor Confederation on Monday accepted the resignation of Beshara al-Asmar, the chief of General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, after his leaked insulting remarks against revered late ex-patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir.
The Confederation’s secretariat held a press conference saying that Beshara’s resignation was accepted as they called for his release.
Asmar’s leaked remarks have sparked a storm of outrage in the country. He has been summoned for interrogation and was in detention, amid calls for stripping him of his post.
A video went viral on social media on Friday showed Asmar mocking Sfeir, who passed away at the age of 99, shortly before a televised press conference.
Asmar was unaware his microphone was on before the conference.
Asmar said that Sfeir could not be a saint since someone had prayed in Sfeir's name for relief from baldness and it had not worked.