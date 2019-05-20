Satterfield Meets Berri, Hariri Anew over Maritime Border Demarcation

U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield held separate talks Monday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri to continue discussions over the demarcation of Lebanon's maritime and territorial borders with Israel.

Ain el-Tineh sources told LBCI TV that there is “progress” in the discussions.

MTV meanwhile reported that Satterfield "warned Lebanese officials against any attack on U.S. interests in Lebanon" amid the escalating tensions in the region.

Media reports had said that the atmosphere regarding the demarcation is positive and that an agreement sponsored by the U.N. and mediated by the U.S. will likely be reached soon.

Satterfield had held similar talks last week in Beirut.