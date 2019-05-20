Qassem Tells Kubis U.S., Israel to Blame for Regional Escalation

The United States and Israel are to blame for “the escalation and tensions in the region,” Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem told a U.N. official on Monday.

“The rhetoric being used by this front is a rhetoric of threats and war and this might push things to the brink of confrontation,” Qassem said to U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis during a meeting.

He added: “Hizbullah is working with all Lebanese parties to establish political stability, financial balance and economic recovery.”

Qassem also pointed out that “Hizbullah's strength and readiness are only aimed at protecting Lebanon and its land and resources.”