Trump Denies Accusations of a Russia Probe 'Cover-Up'
U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday denied opposition charges of a "cover-up" related to the Russia election meddling probe, urging Democrats to end what he called "phony investigations."
"I don't do cover-ups," Trump told a hastily arranged press event at the White House where he had just met with top Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi -- who earlier leveled the accusation at him.
"So get these phony investigations over with," Trump said, further stepping up his attacks on unrelenting probes of his presidency by Democratic lawmakers.
