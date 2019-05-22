Trump Denies Accusations of a Russia Probe 'Cover-Up'

U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday denied opposition charges of a "cover-up" related to the Russia election meddling probe, urging Democrats to end what he called "phony investigations."

"I don't do cover-ups," Trump told a hastily arranged press event at the White House where he had just met with top Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi -- who earlier leveled the accusation at him.

"So get these phony investigations over with," Trump said, further stepping up his attacks on unrelenting probes of his presidency by Democratic lawmakers.