Pompeo: Huawei Not Truthful about Ties with China's Government

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo charged Thursday that Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is not truthful about its relationship with China's government.

When Huwawei says it is not working with that government, "that's just false. That's just false," Pompeo told CNBC.

"To say that they don't work with the Chinese government is a false statement," Pompeo said of Huawei, which has effectively been banned by the U.S. over worries that Beijing uses it as a tool for espionage.

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei, Pompeo said, "isn't telling the American people the truth, nor the world."