Israeli Troops Try to Nab Shepherd, Seize 200 Goats Instead
An Israeli force on Thursday failed to kidnap the shepherd Ismail Z. who was grazing his flock in the Jabal al-Shahel area west of the southern border town of Shebaa, the National News Agency said.
“The seven-member patrol chased him for dozens of meters north of the border line without managing to abduct him,” NNA added.
“It instead seized 200 goats and took them into the occupied Shebaa Farms,” the agency said.
1023 May 2019, 21:44
They were mistaken btw goats and sos love tunnel.
They did not understand doodle talking about the use of his katioucha with soseash
0023 May 2019, 22:41
So.. you try to nab a shepherd.. but you get 200 goats instead.. what do you do.. you take them to a farm.. yup.. that makes sense..