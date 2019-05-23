Israeli Troops Try to Nab Shepherd, Seize 200 Goats Instead

An Israeli force on Thursday failed to kidnap the shepherd Ismail Z. who was grazing his flock in the Jabal al-Shahel area west of the southern border town of Shebaa, the National News Agency said.

“The seven-member patrol chased him for dozens of meters north of the border line without managing to abduct him,” NNA added.

“It instead seized 200 goats and took them into the occupied Shebaa Farms,” the agency said.