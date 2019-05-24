Hariri Calls for Prompt Repatriation of California Car Crash Victims

Prime Minister Saad Hariri asked the Secretary General of the Higher Relief Committee Major General Mohammed Kheir to take the necessary measures to accelerate the repatriation of the bodies of the four Lebanese students who died in a tragic car crash in the U.S. state of California lately, Hariri’s media office said on Friday.

It added that Kheir has started a series of contacts with the families of the victims and the Consul General of Lebanon in California Mirna Khaouli.

Kheir stressed the readiness of the committee to do whatever is needed as instructed by Premier Hariri to return the bodies to Lebanon as soon as possible.

Four Lebanese students from the southern town of Yaroun have been killed in a car crash in California.

They were identified as Hussein Saleh, Hussein Saab, Hussein Ghasham and Hussein Ayyoub.

Their car crashed into a giant pole as they were returning home after having a Suhoor pre-dawn Ramadan meal.