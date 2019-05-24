Bassil Discusses CEDRE, State Budget with Macron’s Adviser

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil held a meeting with special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron, Aurélien Lechevallier, accompanied by the first chancellor at the French embassy in Beirut, Salina Cataluna, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

A comprehensive presentation was made of the local and regional conditions during the meeting, including the implementation of the Paris CEDRE Conference and the approval of Lebanon's 2019 state budget, said NNA.

The interlocutors also discussed the U.S. mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel over the territorial and maritime borders, and the heated tensions between the US and Iran.