Berri Meets Engel, Reiterates Lebanon’s Land and Maritime Rights

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received in Ain el-Tineh on Saturday, US Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee MP Yassin Jaber, the National New Agency reported on Saturday.

Discussions tackled the latest regional developments and the situation in Lebanon, mainly the US-mediated talks on the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel.

“Lebanon does not want war, but it will not relinquish its sovereignty and rights to land and sea," Berri said.