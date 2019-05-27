Beshara Asmar Released on Bail, Apologizes for Abusive Remarks

Beirut Investigative Judge George Rizk on Monday ordered the release of the head of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers Beshara al-Asmar on LL500 thousand bail, the National News agency reported.

NNA said that Asmar has been released on bail, but the decision is pending the plaintiffs' move.

Asmar was detained in mid May over his abusive remarks against late former Maronite patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir.

“Accountability must be enforced on all Lebanese officials who caused tragedies of the Lebanese people,” Asmar told reporters after his release.

He also apologized for the comments he made about Sfeir saying it was a “slip of the tongue.”

Asmar’s leaked remarks have sparked a storm of outrage in the country. He was summoned for interrogation and kept in detention, amid calls for stripping him of his post.

A video that went viral on social media shows Asmar mocking Sfeir shortly before a televised press conference.

Asmar was unaware his microphone was on before the conference.