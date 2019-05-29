Foreign Ministry Expects Israel Border Talks to Begin within 2 Weeks

Foreign Ministry Expects Israel Border Talks to Begin within 2 Weeksإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry expects the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations over the demarcation of the land and maritime borders to kick off within two weeks, ministry sources said.
U.S. envoy David “Satterfield told Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil that he carried Lebanon's viewpoint to Israel and that the latter has agreed to Lebanon's demand that the demarcation of the land and maritime borders be held simultaneously,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Wednesday.
Expecting the negotiations to begin “withing two weeks,” the sources said “the agenda of these talks and the U.N.'s role and level of representation are being currently discussed.”
“The meeting between Bassil and Satterfield was more than positive and the vision that the President reflected in his letter is on the right track,” the sources added.
Satterfield had returned Tuesday to Beirut with Israeli responses to the Lebanese proposals.
He held talks with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.
If everyboby left them alone now, they could close themselves off in a room and reach agreement on both land and maritime problems within 48 hours.
They could almost certainly reach a peace agreement within a week.
keep in mind Phill that the so called lebanese politicians are Iranian puppets, they can't make their own decisions, they follow instructions given to them by the Iranian embassy or special envoys
Sos. Partially true. But i dont think israel would recognize our right to exist if it werent for the hezbollah terrorist militia weapons.
Israel is a bully. Dont forget.
Israel is no more evil than Iran or Syria. How can you say it doesn’t recognize our right to exist after it fully withdrew from lebanon 19 years ago? Does it respect us with the weekly violations? No, but the Lebanese don’t respect themselves , so why should they respect us? The country that denies our right to exist is the one that arms a Shia Islamist terrorist organization harming the country. Who murdered Rafik Hariri? Pierre Gemayel or the free press representatives such as Kassir and Tueni? Was it israel ? Who’s allowing the Palestinians inside Lebanese territory to be armed with rpg and machine guns? The country that doesn’t respect itself.
Personally, I think our biggest biggest challenge is Syria of Assad. After that, Iran. Israel is a solid number 3...