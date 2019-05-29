Foreign Ministry Expects Israel Border Talks to Begin within 2 Weeks

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry expects the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations over the demarcation of the land and maritime borders to kick off within two weeks, ministry sources said.

U.S. envoy David “Satterfield told Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil that he carried Lebanon's viewpoint to Israel and that the latter has agreed to Lebanon's demand that the demarcation of the land and maritime borders be held simultaneously,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Wednesday.

Expecting the negotiations to begin “withing two weeks,” the sources said “the agenda of these talks and the U.N.'s role and level of representation are being currently discussed.”

“The meeting between Bassil and Satterfield was more than positive and the vision that the President reflected in his letter is on the right track,” the sources added.

Satterfield had returned Tuesday to Beirut with Israeli responses to the Lebanese proposals.

He held talks with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.