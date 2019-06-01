Bustani Resumes Campaign to Remove Violations on Power Grid

Energy Minister Nada al-Bustani announced on Saturday that teams of the ministry have launched a campaign to remove the violations on the electricity grid in the area of Ain al-Rummaneh.

“Today, we have started removing violations on the electricity grid in Ain al-Rummaneh. We remind the citizens that a number of measures have been taken to reduce the meter installation fees for power subscription,” said Bustani.

VDL radio station (100.5) said that Bustani has accompanied a technical team to remove violations in five areas including the southern suburbs of Beirut, Barja, Sidon and Tyre.

Earlier in April, the Ministry kicked off a similar campaign in the capital Beirut.

The Minister emphasized that the campaign aims to help reduce theft and losses on the grid for a better distribution of power.

As part of its commitments to the CEDRE Paris donor conference, Lebanon’s parliament had approved a plan to reform the ailing electricity sector to unlock major international aid and loans for infrastructure projects that need to be signed off by the new government.

The plan would improve power supplies, raise electricity tariffs and reduce the fiscal deficit resulting from government transfers to state-run Electricite du Liban (EDL).