Prove You are a Lebanese Party, LF Minister Tells Hizbullah

Social Affairs Minister Richard Kouyoumjian of the Lebanese Forces on Sunday called on Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to prove that his party is “Lebanese,” after the pro-Iran leader criticized the Lebanese delegation’s stance at the Mecca emergency Arab summit.

“The stance of the prime minister at the Arab and Islamic summits in Mecca reflects Lebanon’s commitment to the Arab League’s charters and joint Arab defense and its rejection of Iran’s attacks,” Kouyoumjian tweeted.

“Hizbullah’s interferences and its wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen are what is undermining the dissociation policy and not our adherence to the common Arab interests and Lebanon’s Arab depth,” the minister added.

“We reject Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s remarks about turning Lebanon into a confrontation arena on behalf of any foreign state. The lives and interests of the Lebanese are not a mailbox through which Iran sends its messages to the rest of the countries,” Kouyoumjian went on to say, calling on Nasrallah to prove that his party is Lebanese and “not a temporary factory for Iranian missiles that will destroy Lebanon and its people.”

In a speech on Friday, Nasrallah said that the Lebanese delegation's stance at Mecca's summit is "rejected and condemned," noting that "it does not conform to the government's policy statement.”

“Where is the dissociation policy," he asked.

Addressing the summit, Hariri condemned what he called "continuous attempts to infiltrate the Arab societies," in reference to Iran.

He also strongly deplored "the attacks on the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," calling for "the widest Arab solidarity in confronting them."