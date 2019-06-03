Iran May Soon Release Zakka 'at Aoun's Request'
Iranian authorities might soon release Lebanese detainee Nizar Zakka from prison, Iranian media reports said on Monday.
“Zakka's release will take place at the request of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who has called on Iranian authorities to free him,” the Tabnak news portal, which is close to Iran's revolutionary guard, said.
“President Aoun's request has been approached positively in light of his influential role and the decision to release Zakka will likely be implemented quickly and at any given time,” Tabnak added.
Iran's Mehr news agency meanwhile quoted informed sources as saying that Iranian authorities are mulling Zakka's release following a request from Aoun.
The sources said Aoun's request has been met positively in Iran in light of the Lebanese president's “pro-resistance stances.”
Zakka has been detained in Iran since 2015 over spying allegations. He was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine.
Zakka, who lived in Washington and held resident status in the U.S., was the leader of the Arab ICT Organization, or IJMA3, an industry consortium from 13 countries that advocates for information technology in the region.
He disappeared Sept. 18, 2015, during his fifth trip to Iran. He had been invited to attend a conference at which President Hassan Rouhani spoke of providing more economic opportunities for women and sustainable development.
On Nov. 3 that year Iranian state television aired a report saying he was in custody and calling him a spy with "deep links" with U.S. intelligence services.
It also showed what it described as a damning photo of Zakka and three other men in army-style uniforms, two with flags and two with rifles on their shoulders. But that turned out to be from a homecoming event at Zakka's prep school, the Riverside Military Academy in Georgia, according to the school's president.
Whenever they’ll release him he’ll be forced to kiss the feet of the people who didn’t give a damn about him for so many years. The guy should take the political filth to court starting with the foreign affairs.
At least the lebanese authorities are doing something for him. The americans, his employers, let him hang high and dry.
Mind you, he is a sunni. And Aoun is pursuing this personally. Just to say that there are cases where patriotism prevails above confessionalism.
indeed
I think he was soaked first. I wonder if they use soap or shampoo though.
If you get arrested in a foreign country, who should come to your rescue and assistance: your employer or your embassy?
He is american lebanese, in a mission for cia
Read : "Zakka, who lived in Washington and held resident status in the U.S"
The man is a U.S resident alien and not a citizen!
No he was a state trooper then hired by Mossad before he finally joined the FSB.
In other words, cut the crêpe.
A top adviser to Iran’s president on human rights said that the government “failed” to help a U.S. permanent resident imprisoned over spying allegations that she personally invited to the country for a conference.
In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Shahindokht Molaverdi acknowledged the limits a civilian government faces when challenging the actions of the judiciary in the Islamic Republic, especially when dealing with cases involving the imprisonment of foreigners and activists.
She cited the case of Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese-born internet freedom advocate living in the U.S., who she invited to a conference in September 2015. The hard-line Revolutionary Guard later arrested Zakka on his way to the airport, and he was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges in a closed-door trial before a Revolutionary Court.
https://www.apnews.com/0a0ea301735247b9b0f95515132f6737
It's great when a person ignorant of the fundamentals of a matter gives an expert opinion on the matter.
Typical Aouni !
The only reason Clown is even looking at his release is because of the media coverage of the issue for he cares about as much about this guy than the hundreds of soldiers he gave up to Syrian jails when he escaped Lebanon back in the 80s.
YaskY, Aoun is looking forward to get his toes licked by a Sunni. The scumbag and his in-law scumbag will do anything humiliate us.
Amazing Leb first how you seem to have this insider information? without giving up your identity maybe you can enlighten us your either the chambermaid or the window cleaner in Baabda?. Your religious bigotry has you looking down as this gent being a Sunni, I suppose that makes you feel better as a person who is more concerned with patriotism than religion right? lol.....
Whyaskwhy.
I know nizar personally. Also a friend of mine is very close to him, and used to go to all the parties he threw in his big residence in washington
This is how i have my insider info.
And no i m not looking down on anything.
So Leb first since your an Iranian Lebanese that surely makes you an Iranian or Israeli spy right?