Policeman Dead, Many Hurt in Tripoli Armed Attacks

Unknown gunmen opened fire Monday evening on a police vehicle in the northern city of Tripoli, killing a police officer and wounding two others, the National News Agency said.

The agency gave no further details about the Monday night attack.

LBCI meanwhile said a sole gunman, Abdul Rahman Mabsout, carried out three armed attacks in the city while riding a motorcycle.

But al-Jadeed TV said there were "nine" attackers.

The army was later reported to be encircling the assailants and clashing with them amid unconfirmed reports about Mabsout's death.

The attacks occurred on the eve of Eid el-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan of fasting. The Lebanese Army increases security around the country because of Eid el-Fitr, when people go out to celebrate.

Tripoli is Lebanon's second largest city and saw in the past clashes between rival groups that support or oppose the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad. The city is also home to some extremists who fought against the army in the past.