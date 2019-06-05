Sudan Army Ruler Says Open to Negotiations 'with No Restriction'
Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah Burhan said Wednesday he was open to negotiations on the country's future a day after calling them off amid a bloody crackdown on protesters.
"We in the military council open our arms to negotiate with no restriction but the national interest to continue building a legitimate power that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese revolution in every way," Burhan said in a speech broadcast on state television.
Comments 0