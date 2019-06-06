Mobile version

Israel Fixes Device on Transmission Pole Facing Houla

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 June 2019, 13:55
Israeli forces on Thursday installed a device on a transmission pole near the al-Abbad military post facing the southern border town of Houla, Marjeyoun district, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

“The device is expected to be a reconnaissance device or a mobile surveillance camera,” the agency said.

Thumb s.o.s 06 June 2019, 14:39

so what? shouldn't we have similar devices keeping an eye on the Israeli and Syrian borders?

Thumb marcus 06 June 2019, 15:37

the shias would steal them

Thumb s.o.s 06 June 2019, 15:50

I know, it's so hopeless. They need to be educated / programmed.

Thumb marcus 06 June 2019, 15:37

and?

Thumb whyaskwhy 06 June 2019, 16:40

Loool that device measures the air quality of the underground cave that the bearded goat sleeps in every night. what a bit of useless news....

