Israel Fixes Device on Transmission Pole Facing Houla
Israeli forces on Thursday installed a device on a transmission pole near the al-Abbad military post facing the southern border town of Houla, Marjeyoun district, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
“The device is expected to be a reconnaissance device or a mobile surveillance camera,” the agency said.
0206 June 2019, 14:39
so what? shouldn't we have similar devices keeping an eye on the Israeli and Syrian borders?
0106 June 2019, 15:50
I know, it's so hopeless. They need to be educated / programmed.
0206 June 2019, 16:40
Loool that device measures the air quality of the underground cave that the bearded goat sleeps in every night. what a bit of useless news....