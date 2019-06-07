Mustaqbal-PSP Row Erupts as MP Accused of 'Insulting' Hariri
An exchange of tirades broke out Friday between the Progressive Socialist Party and al-Mustaqbal Movement over the municipality of the Sunni-majority Chouf town of Chehim and actions by Mt. Lebanon's pro-Mustaqbal governor.
"Mr. Prime Minister Saad Hariri, your interference in Chehim is unwelcome and condmened," MP Bilal Abdullah of the PSP tweeted, accusing the PM of "impeding a rotation of seats agreement" in the town's municipality and "using the method of blackmailing the members with their incomes so that they meet a fate similar to that of hundreds of Saudi Oger victims."
"Our morals, values and customs condem your descent to this position. It is not worth it, I believe you have more important things to tackle!" Abdullah added.
PSP leader Walid Jumblat for his part lamented that Mt. Lebanon Governor Mohammed Mekkawi "has become a little employee for a political movement that is lost and confused in its general choices but adamant on fighting the PSP in Iqlim al-Kharroub at any price."
"It is ignoring the struggle history of Mt. Lebanon and Iqlim al-Kharroub. May God have mercy on the statesmen of yesterday such as Ghaleb al-Turk and Samih al-Solh," Jumblat added, referring to Mustaqbal.
MP Mohammed al-Hajjar of al-Mustaqbal snapped back on Twitter.
"Neither you Dr. Bilal nor anyone else, no matter their position, has the right to insult Lebanon's premier and al-Mustaqbal Movement leader Saad Rafik Hariri," Hajjar said.
"Remove what you have posted on your account and on the PSP's account before you oblige us to remind of the chapters that everyone knows," the MP threatened.
Honestly, we dont care about your internal bickering and about the zilmeh that you want to bloat the administration with.
We care about cutting the budget deficit, fostering job creation, building modern infrastructure, boosting the economy.
Why is our governmen always losing time with trivialities and forgetting the big picture???
The same hypocrites who always say Lebanon is too small to break up into cantons, do waste a single in acting as chieftains of cantons. Welcome to the Sectarian Banana Republic of Lebanon. There is no hope for the country.
France please come back remove all these so called leaders, make us an over seas territory, appoint a governor, scrap the currency, make Euro the currency and apply all french laws. Now, let's see what happens.
Go visit Mayotte, Guadeloupe, Réunion, French Guyana or Polynésia ... you'd quickly change your mind. te3teer kteer and so much criminality. They've abandoned their own people a long time ago. It's honestly worse than Lebanon. However, it doesn't mean the french central authorities aren't enjoying robbing these people by exploiting their natural resources such a fishing in the vast oceanic spaces.
These T.O.M. are populated by lazy losers. Lebanese are hard working. They just need a fair, and assadless system to operate in. They will do great. Ya reit the brits come, not the french... bvi anyone?