Mustaqbal-PSP Row Erupts as MP Accused of 'Insulting' Hariri

An exchange of tirades broke out Friday between the Progressive Socialist Party and al-Mustaqbal Movement over the municipality of the Sunni-majority Chouf town of Chehim and actions by Mt. Lebanon's pro-Mustaqbal governor.

"Mr. Prime Minister Saad Hariri, your interference in Chehim is unwelcome and condmened," MP Bilal Abdullah of the PSP tweeted, accusing the PM of "impeding a rotation of seats agreement" in the town's municipality and "using the method of blackmailing the members with their incomes so that they meet a fate similar to that of hundreds of Saudi Oger victims."

"Our morals, values and customs condem your descent to this position. It is not worth it, I believe you have more important things to tackle!" Abdullah added.

PSP leader Walid Jumblat for his part lamented that Mt. Lebanon Governor Mohammed Mekkawi "has become a little employee for a political movement that is lost and confused in its general choices but adamant on fighting the PSP in Iqlim al-Kharroub at any price."

"It is ignoring the struggle history of Mt. Lebanon and Iqlim al-Kharroub. May God have mercy on the statesmen of yesterday such as Ghaleb al-Turk and Samih al-Solh," Jumblat added, referring to Mustaqbal.

MP Mohammed al-Hajjar of al-Mustaqbal snapped back on Twitter.

"Neither you Dr. Bilal nor anyone else, no matter their position, has the right to insult Lebanon's premier and al-Mustaqbal Movement leader Saad Rafik Hariri," Hajjar said.

"Remove what you have posted on your account and on the PSP's account before you oblige us to remind of the chapters that everyone knows," the MP threatened.