Bou Saab Tours Military Positions in Tripoli in Wake of Attack, Meets Shaar, Karami

Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab toured the northern military zone in Tripoli’s al-Qobbeh where he met with senior officers, Mufti of Tripoli and senior political figures, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

Bou Saab’s tour came as part of his visit to military positions in Tripoli and a number of illegal crossings after the deadly Tripoli attack on security forces early this week.

Bou Saab held a meeting with Mufti of Tripoli and the North, Sheikh Malek al-Shaar, he said: “Terrorism has no religion. We must distinguish between terrorism and religiousness, and we won’t accept permissiveness.”

“Tripoli is a city of peace and coexistence, we hope it will recover wellness,” said Shaar.

The Minister earlier met with Tripoli MP Faisal Karami, he told reporters after the meeting: “Investigations are ongoing until the truth is revealed. We are closely coordinating efforts with Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan in order to reveal the truth.

“We have to stay united in order to preserve security,” he added.

For his part, Karami stated: “We wish the blood of the martyrs in Tripoli would not go in vain. The truth must be revealed. Investigation into the whole course of the terrorist operation must be made.”

Earlier, Bou Saad had met with army officers and said: “Most of those who were fighting in Syria are potential terrorists and the danger exists. Lebanon depends on you. We do not want your morale to be affected by what is happening in politics."

Bou Saab listened to a detailed video explanation about the terrorist operation carried out by Abdul Rahman Mabsout in Tripoli, NNA said.

A lone gunman using a motorcycle fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.

Eight people have been arrested in the wake of the attack, as new details have emerged about the assailant’s activities over the past few months.