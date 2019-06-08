Bou Saab Tours Military Positions in Tripoli in Wake of Attack, Meets Shaar, Karami
Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab toured the northern military zone in Tripoli’s al-Qobbeh where he met with senior officers, Mufti of Tripoli and senior political figures, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.
Bou Saab’s tour came as part of his visit to military positions in Tripoli and a number of illegal crossings after the deadly Tripoli attack on security forces early this week.
Bou Saab held a meeting with Mufti of Tripoli and the North, Sheikh Malek al-Shaar, he said: “Terrorism has no religion. We must distinguish between terrorism and religiousness, and we won’t accept permissiveness.”
“Tripoli is a city of peace and coexistence, we hope it will recover wellness,” said Shaar.
The Minister earlier met with Tripoli MP Faisal Karami, he told reporters after the meeting: “Investigations are ongoing until the truth is revealed. We are closely coordinating efforts with Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan in order to reveal the truth.
“We have to stay united in order to preserve security,” he added.
For his part, Karami stated: “We wish the blood of the martyrs in Tripoli would not go in vain. The truth must be revealed. Investigation into the whole course of the terrorist operation must be made.”
Earlier, Bou Saad had met with army officers and said: “Most of those who were fighting in Syria are potential terrorists and the danger exists. Lebanon depends on you. We do not want your morale to be affected by what is happening in politics."
Bou Saab listened to a detailed video explanation about the terrorist operation carried out by Abdul Rahman Mabsout in Tripoli, NNA said.
A lone gunman using a motorcycle fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of Tripoli on Monday night, killing two police officers and two soldiers and wounding several others before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops.
Eight people have been arrested in the wake of the attack, as new details have emerged about the assailant’s activities over the past few months.
Does that include the shia iranian terror group aka hezbollah or this only applies to sunnis?
It applies to the Sunnis, because ISIS are sunni and so are Al Qaeda Nusra.
Not all Sunnis are salafis, but the ones that are lives in Akkar and Tripoli mostly.
It is exactly people like you that are the reason Abdul Mabsout got released from detention.
You always cry "Muslim Sunni under attack" whenever some ISIS member gets arrested.
We don't see Hezbollah kidnap Lebanese soldiers or murder them on the streets.
Check your facts ya irani. There are countless incidents where hezbollah and its followers have shot at and killed LAF members.
@Janoubi is right. However, these days hezbollah does not need to kidnap or shoot army soldiers because the army is an accomplice of hezbollah in its terror activities. One can imagine what would happen if the army acted like an army and did not allow hezbollah to go into Syria, Iraq and Yemen. You people will be hunting the army soldiers on a daily basis.
@POS
who shot Captain Samer Hanna in cold blood? Aliens or your terrorist hezbollah?!
Seems like we have all you people covering the Salafis of Tripoli.
Not alone you support Israeli activities, you also support ISIS murdering LAF soldiers and policemen.
According to you guys, Abdullah Mabsout is now a national hero for killing LAF soldiers.
Because the LAF "weren't doing their job" your own words.
Shouldn't this narcissist be touring army positions on the southern and eastern borders instead?