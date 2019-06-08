Aoun: No Laxity with Terrorism, Security Agencies and Judiciary in Perfect Coordination

President Michel Aoun on Saturday stressed there should be “no compromise and no leniency with terrorism” or with any party that finds justifications for those who attack the sovereignty of the state, its security institutions and innocent people.

Aoun, marking the 158th establishment anniversary of the Internal Security Forces which takes place Sunday, hailed the “sacrifices of security members, who together with comrades of arms in the Lebanese army and other security forces, preserve civil peace, stability and provide reassurance to citizens.”

Also marking the Day of Martyrs of the Judiciary, President Aoun emphasized “interdependence between the security services and the judiciary in order to achieve justice.”

On the other hand, in the framework of his meetings with participants in Saturday’s Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference, Aoun met at Baabda Palace, MP of the Central American Parliament (which includes deputies from Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic) Antoine Raffoul and MP in the Dominican Parliament, Frida Raffoul.

Aoun stressed that communication between Lebanese residents and Lebanese immigrants will be further enhanced by the recommendations of the LDE, mainly after granting the right for immigrants to vote in various countries of deployment.

The President encouraged Lebanese expatriates and descendants of Lebanese origin to regain their nationality after the adoption of the law issued for that, pointing out that he signed dozens of decrees restoring nationality to those who demanded it in pursuant to the provisions of this law.