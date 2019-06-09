Hassan Says ISF ‘Extremist’ against Terror, Othman Defends Remarks, Institution

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan on Sunday said the Internal Security Forces institution is “extremist” in its efforts against terrorism, as ISF chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman clarified his remarks about the Islamic State-inspired gunman who killed four troops in Tripoli.

“The ugly crime that hit Tripoli was made by the remnants of the terrorism which Lebanon has succeeded in the fight against it,” Hassan said in a speech marking the anniversary of the ISF’s creation.

“The ISF is extremist in its efforts to eradicate the black terrorism, and it is a security valve that is cooperating with the other security institutions to preserve the country’s stability,” she added.

Othman for his part explained what he meant by saying in the wake of the attack that the militant was “psychologically unstable.”

“Anyone who thinks of carrying out any act of terror is a mentally- and psychologically-ill creature and we meant that no sane person can murder people,” Othman said.

In a possible jab at Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil, the ISF chief added: “No matter how much schemers try to fight your institution, we will remain proud of what we have accomplished, because we were the first to launch the spark of the fight against corruption.”

“We will remain proud of what we are doing and our conscience is clear with our reasonable and firm stances that we have taken in the most difficult circumstances,” Othman went on to say.