Jamaa Islamiya Official Assassinated in Shebaa

Unknown assailants shot dead Jamaa Islamiya official Sheikh Mohammed Jarrar at midnight in the southern border town of Shebaa, the National News Agency said.

NNA said Jarrar, the group’s public relations official who is in charge of the Shebaa department, was gunned down while standing at the door of Shebaa’s al-Rahma Medical Dispensary which he ran.

He was hit by four gunshots to the abdomen as the attackers fled to an unknown destination, the agency added.

“The Lebanese Army has encircled the location and has intensified its foot and mechanized patrols in search of the perpetrators,” NNA said.

Jamaa Islamiya meanwhile issued a statement saying Jarrar was murdered by “the hand of treachery, collaboration and treason as he was performing his duty.”

“He was offering social, health, medical and relief services to every aggrieved and needy and to every widow and child from his region’s residents or from the (Syrian) refugee brothers,” the statement said.

Jamaa Islamiya is the Lebanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a regional Islamist organization.

It wasn't immediately clear if the killing was politically-motivated. Such assassinations have been rare in recent years in Lebanon.

The Jamaa Islamiya isn't represented in parliament.