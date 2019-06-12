Aoun at Court of Cassation Anniversary: Basic Principle of Justice is Independence

President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and PM Saad Hariri attended a ceremony on Wednesday marking the 100th foundation ceremony of the Court of Cassation.

In a speech he made at the ceremony, President Michel Aoun stressed that the basic principles of justice is “independence,” and that justice is the basis on which a state is built.

He emphasized that independent judicial authority is the most important principle that judges should exercise.

“Independent authority is a responsibility that you ought to exercise through hard strenuous work,” said Aoun addressing the judges of the Court.

The President added that “justice provides reassurance and prevents chaos, injustice and violence,” stressing that “every litigant must receive a fair trial.”