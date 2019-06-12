Berri Says Will Not Accept Another 'Sectarian Electoral Law'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said that he will not accept a “sectarian” electoral law for the 2022 parliamentary elections.

“Fairness in representation will be guaranteed and we will not be dragged anew into a sectarian electoral law,” Berri said at the inauguration ceremony of the Al-Zahraa Hospital University Medical Center.

“Proportional representation will be a way to represent all segments of the Lebanese people,” Berri added.

Turning to the issue of the state budget, the Speaker said the salaries of public sector employees will not be slashed.

“There will be an increase in guarantees,” he added. “We will not sacrifice achievements that we have made over the past years,” Berri said.

As for the demarcation of the borders with Israel, the Speaker said the priority is to “build the white maritime line, which stands for demarcating the maritime border and removing Israel violations and piracy.”