Israel Inspects Technical Fence, Reconnaissance Airplanes Hover Nabatieh

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 June 2019, 13:02
Members of the Israeli army forces and Hummer vehicles have on Thursday combed the military road opposite the Adaiseh checkpoint in Marjayoun, the National News Agency reported

NNA said some 20 Israeli troops and two Hummer vehicles combed the military road, and inspected the technical fence opposite the checkpoint of Adaiseh - Marjayoun district.

Earlier, NNA said that Israeli reconnaissance airplanes hovered over the southern town of Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah.

Missing phillipo 13 June 2019, 14:36

They didn't cross the UN-demarcated line, so what is the problem.
As far as drones and aircraft go, it happened in the other direction only yesrerday, so again, what is the problem

