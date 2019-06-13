Israel Inspects Technical Fence, Reconnaissance Airplanes Hover Nabatieh

Members of the Israeli army forces and Hummer vehicles have on Thursday combed the military road opposite the Adaiseh checkpoint in Marjayoun, the National News Agency reported

NNA said some 20 Israeli troops and two Hummer vehicles combed the military road, and inspected the technical fence opposite the checkpoint of Adaiseh - Marjayoun district.

Earlier, NNA said that Israeli reconnaissance airplanes hovered over the southern town of Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah.