Sayyed: Govt. Must Target Basic Sources Where Funds are Wasted

MP Jamil al-Sayyed on Thursday said the government must collect the funds it needs to slash the budget deficit from the main sources where public funds are being wasted instead of imposing additional taxes on people.

In a televised press conference he held at the parliament, Sayyed called on the state “to go to the main sources where money is wasted instead of collecting it from the pockets of citizens.”

Lashing at the two mobile operators in Lebanon, Sayyed said: “They activate mobile services that customers are unaware of, who later find out that they are charged for services they did not request.”

“Subscribers must know the entire details before deciding what service to ask for,” he added.

The MP named three individuals “Najib Abu Hamzah, Hisham Itani and Ayman Jumaa,” whom he accused of “monopolizing” the mobile services sector in Lebanon.

He went on saying: “The amounts which the government plans to collect from (state budget) articles related to retired government employees amounts only to $40 million dollars, compared to the amounts collected for one service by the mobile service providers,” he said.

Sayyed also touched on how maritime property tax would secure sufficient funds for the treasury. Said tax imposes fines on private beaches and facilities built on the Lebanese coast and on government property.