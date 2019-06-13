Israeli Releases the Two Shepherds
The Israeli enemy forces released the shepherds who were taken hostage on Wednesday, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.
NNA said that two shepherds were handed over through the Naqoura crossing to the Lebanese Army which, in turn, will hand them over to the Intelligence Directorate of the South for interrogation.
On Wednesday, an Israeli commando force kidnapped them in the vicinity of the southern border town of Shebaa.
It identified the shepherds as Lebanese national A.D., who hails from Shebaa, and Syrian national M.A., saying they were taken into the occupied Shebaa Farms
