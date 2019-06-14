Bassil Concludes Visit to Ireland, Vows to Open Consulate

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday concluded his visit to Ireland by meeting with the Lebanese community, and vowed to open a consulate for expatriatres, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

“The Lebanese are one people. We disagree with each other's political affiliation. But when we meet outside Lebanon, we act only as Lebanese only, not as sects or parties," Bassil said during a meeting with the Lebanese community.

He added: “We ask you to be delegates of the Lebanese economy, to consume and promote our products, and to strengthen ties and build partnerships in the field of information and communication technology,” he added.

"You live in a State that is similar to ours in terms of human and national values. We do not know how many you are, but we promise to open a consulate that will work on bringing you together and caring for you," added the Minister.

"The homeland is above all and we must act on this basis, protect each other and build our future and our economy under the roof of Lebanese affiliation," he concluded.