Report: Aoun, Hariri 'Agree' on Appointments in Key Positions

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri have reportedly agreed in their meeting last Wednesday to fill the vacancies in Grade1 posts in the public administration, most notably in the judiciary, the vice governors to the Banque du Liban governor and the Council for Development and Reconstruction, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

The two men have agreed that filling the vacant state posts should come either in a gradual manner or in one batch, according to the daily.

Presidency sources and others close to the PM told the daily that the road map for the appointments, which includes 43 key positions, was to classify the positions between "urgent" and "less urgent.”

Aoun and Hariri also “agreed” on the need to avoid turning the appointments into a controversial issue, with the need to appoint the “appropriate director at the appropriate position regardless of the sect allocated for a specific post.”

It said the details will be discussed in the first meeting between Hariri and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil after his return from Ireland.

Some of the public administration posts have reportedly been vacant for nine years, others for five and some for two months.

Ministerial sources have however noted that the appointments issue will not be discussed during the upcoming Cabinet meeting on Tuesday in the Grand Serail, because the government has not yet decided on it, and in view of two conflicting opinions one calling for a one-batch- appointments and another calling for a gradual process, added Asharq al-Awsat.

Some of the “urgent” vacant posts in the Ministry of Justice are: the State Prosecutor, the Director General of the Ministry of Justice, Chairman of the State Shura Council, the four Vice-Governors to Banque du Liban Governor Riad Salameh and vacant public administrations in both the presidency, government and the Council for Development and Reconstruction.

According to Information International SAL, the vacant posts are classified as follows: 11 positions for the Maronite community, 4 for Catholics, 4 for Orthodox, 2 for Armenians and minorities, 13 for the Sunni community, 7 for Shiites and 2 for Druze.