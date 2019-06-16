Ex-Sudan Leader Bashir at Prosecutor's Office to Face Graft Charges

Ousted Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir was brought Sunday to a prosecutor's office in Khartoum, an AFP correspondent reported, where charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency were read out against him.

Bashir, dressed in a white traditional robe and turban, was transported in a heavily armed convoy from the capital's Kober prison, the correspondent said.

It was the first time Bashir has been seen in public since his ouster by the army on April 11.