Report: Saudi Shura Council Delegation Expected in Beirut

A delegation from the Saudi Shura Council is expected to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday, a visit described by diplomatic sources as a "historic first" at this level, as well as at the level of the Saudi-Lebanese Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council, al-Joumhouria daily reported.

The visit will be followed by subsequent visits as part of the Saudi diplomacy role which puts at the forefront of its concerns the issue of strengthening Lebanese-Saudi relations, the sources said in remarks to the daily on condition of anonymity.

The visit of the delegation includes a positive Saudi message, they said “putting words into action at the level of strengthening political and parliamentary ties with Lebanon.”

“The Kingdom is keen to instill confidence in the Lebanese political and economic reality. The Parliamentary Friendship Committee is working on facilitating the development and strengthening of relations and on addressing all obstacles that arise, as well as on finding solutions to some of the challenges facing the two countries," said the sources.

A discussion session will be held in the Lebanese parliament between the members of the Joint Friendship Committee, said the daily. “The core of the visit is part of the Saudi diplomatic strategy of work in Lebanon pertaining to strengthening relations and encouraging bilateral visits between the two countries,” concluded the sources.