Zakka, Freed by Iran, Leaves for America
A Lebanese man and permanent U.S. resident released by Tehran after years in an Iranian prison has left Lebanon for the United States, where his three sons reside.
Nizar Zakka's office says the 52-year old information technology expert is travelling to the U.S. on Tuesday.
Zakka was released last week and flew to his native Lebanon after nearly four years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Zakka was detained in Iran in September 2015 while trying to fly out of the country and subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison on accusation of spying for the U.S. He vigorously rejected the charges.
He told The Associated Press after his release that he was tortured in prison and appealed to Washington and other Western countries to get their nationals held in Iran.
A permanent US resident, so why didn't the US do something about it.
Lebanon worked hard to get him freed, and the first thing he does when he gets free is to turn his back on the country and go back to the place that ignored him.
He isn’t a US citizen... plus his offsprings live over there, he’s got no business in Lebanon.
Finally, Lebanon turned its back on him as well, and when Iran finally decided to let him go, the presidency decided to parade him like Mikey Mouse in Disney World.
I have the feeling that the US is involved in his release anyways.