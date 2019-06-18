Mobile version

Khalil Lauds 'Full Govt. Solidarity' as Fneish Hails 'Excellent Session'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 June 2019, 18:39
W460

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil on Tuesday lauded the government's “solidarity” during the first Cabinet session after the Eid al-Fitr holiday..

“There was full governmental solidarity today,” Khalil, who represents the AMAL Movement, said after the session.

Sport and Youth Minister Mohammed Fneish of Hizbullah meanwhile described the session as “excellent.”

“The debate was good and the government has resumed its activity,” he said.

“The debate inside Cabinet is positive and what's needed is to rein in the rhetoric outside Cabinet,” Fneish added.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 18 June 2019, 19:14

Pfff incompetent twats praising themselves now. Only in Lebanon!

Reply Report
Thumb lebanon_first 18 June 2019, 20:19

Inno if they dont insult themselves in the jelseh, they consider their jelseh "successful". Pathetic situation!

Reply Report