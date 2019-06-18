Khalil Lauds 'Full Govt. Solidarity' as Fneish Hails 'Excellent Session'

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil on Tuesday lauded the government's “solidarity” during the first Cabinet session after the Eid al-Fitr holiday..

“There was full governmental solidarity today,” Khalil, who represents the AMAL Movement, said after the session.

Sport and Youth Minister Mohammed Fneish of Hizbullah meanwhile described the session as “excellent.”

“The debate was good and the government has resumed its activity,” he said.

“The debate inside Cabinet is positive and what's needed is to rein in the rhetoric outside Cabinet,” Fneish added.