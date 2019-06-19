Report: Key Appointments on Front Burner After Hariri’s Return from Abroad

The political authority is expected to tackle the controversial issue of key appointments in public administrations as soon as “PM Saad Hariri returns from a trip abroad on Thursday,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Topping the list of appointments is the General Prosecutor post, Judge Ghassan Oweidat is likely to be named for the position, and renewing the terms of vice governors at Banque du Liban except for the Druze seat.

Druze leader and Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat has pushed for the nomination of Fadi Fleihan to replace Saad Andary.

Some of the public administration posts have reportedly been vacant for nine years, others for five and some for two months.

According to Information International SAL, the vacant posts are classified as follows: 11 positions for the Maronite community, 4 for Catholics, 4 for Orthodox, 2 for Armenians and minorities, 13 for the Sunni community, 7 for Shiites and 2 for Druze.

Some of the vacant posts in the Ministry of Justice include: the State Prosecutor, the Director General of the Ministry of Justice, Chairman of the State Shura Council, the four Vice-Governors to Banque du Liban Governor Riad Salameh and vacant public administrations in both the presidency, government and the Council for Development and Reconstruction.