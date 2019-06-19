Hariri Joins Budget Committee, Urges Adherence to Slashed Deficit Rate

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday unexpectedly and briefly joined a meeting of the Finance and Budget parliamentary Committee discussing the draft state budget, and expressed keenness that lawmakers abide by the public deficit rate that was reduced after “strenuous government efforts.”

To reporters waiting outside the hall, Hariri assured that budget “discussions are positive and I relayed my keenness to maintain the state deficit rate.”

“The parliament has the right to discuss each and every article in the budget draft. I relayed my keenness to abide by the decreased deficit that we managed to reduce,” after more than 19 Cabinet sessions.

“Let us be positive in order to fortify ourselves at this difficult stage. Lebanon is going through a difficult and divisive phase. Hard economic and reformative decisions must be taken today for the sake of Lebanon and its youths,” added Hariri.