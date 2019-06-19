Berri: Cost of Deals Much Higher than Reforms'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday lauded the work of the finance parliamentary committee regarding the draft 2019 state budget, stressing anew “the parliament's right to practice its role in this regard.”

“The cost of deals is much higher than that of reforms,” Berri told MPs during the weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting, warning that “we are on the same boat and everyone must commit to reform and to the agreed appointments mechanism.”

“We are in a dire need for an economic and reformist state of emergency in order to advance the country,” the Speaker added.

As for the debate over the proposed 2% tax on imported goods, Berri said there is a possibility to revise the text.

“The text as included in the draft state budget is targeted against the lower classes,” he added.

As for the border dispute with Israel, Berri underlined that Lebanon “will not give up a single cup of its waters or a single inch of its land.”