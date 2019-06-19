Aoun Meets Saudi Shura Council Delegation, Lauds Lifting of Travel Ban

President Miche Aoun on Wednesday met with a delegation from the Saudi Shura Council, at the Baabda Palace.

Hailing “the brotherly ties that link Lebanon to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Aoun especially lauded “the initiatives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, towards Lebanon and the Lebanese.”

The president cited the kingdom's decision to lift the ban off the travel of its citizens to Lebanon, saying it promises a “special summer.”

Aoun also stressed “the importance of the return of peace and accord among Arab countries.”

The head of the Saudi delegation, Saleh bin Manih al-Khilyawi, thanked Aoun for his reception, expressing delight for presiding over “the first Saudi Shura Council delegation to Lebanon.”

Al-Khilyawi relayed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Aoun and the Lebanese government, wishing “success, peace and security for Lebanon.”

He also stressed that the kingdom's support for Lebanon will continue, noting that Saudi citizens will come to “their second homeland Lebanon” this summer.