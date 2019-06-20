Hassan Denounces Decision of Hadath Mayor
Interior Minister Raya al-Hasan on Thursday denounced a decision reportedly taken by municipal chief of Hadath, George Aoun, banning Muslims from renting or purchasing real estate in the Christian majority area.
“I have been notified of the remarks made by Hadath municipal chief. Mount Lebanon governor has been requested to hear what Aoun has to say. He will be asked to draw back his remarks if they turn out to be true,” said Hassan in remarks made to LBCI TV station.
Earlier this week, social media platforms circulated a post published on Facebook by Mohammed Aouad who recorded his experience of being banned from renting an apartment in Hadath because he is a Muslim.
To that, Aoun said in televised remarks on LBCI: “The decision was taken nine years ago and we won’t back down because we want to preserve national coexistence.”
He said “only 40% of Hadath is occupied by Christian inhabitants, while 60% are of the brethren Shiite community.”
“We don't want to change the demography of the area,” he noted, stressing that the decision garners support of inhabitants of the area, President Michel Aoun, the Speaker and Hizbullah leader.
“The President (Michel Aoun,) residents of the area, Speaker Nabih Berri, Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah are all in support,” he said.
“The move is unconstitutional,” the Interior Minister argued noting that he will be asked to withdraw it.
