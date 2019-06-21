Israel Mobilizes Troops to Monitor Lebanese Army Works in Naqoura
Israel has mobilized its troops to monitor the construction works carried out by the Lebanese army to build a military control tower in Ras al-Naqoura, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
NNA said Israel has mobilized troops, military vehicles on land and sea in the Ras Naqoura village, at the border between Lebanon and Israel to monitor the army’s works.
It also dispatched two military boats and intensified patrols opposite Ras Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab .
They monitored the Lebanese Armed Forces Directorate of Engineering while constructing the tower.
"The Israeli enemy" .Really ? What kind of vocabulary is this, what's next? are you going to label the missing killers of Rafik Hariri, Gebran Tueni, Samir Kassir, Pierre Gemayel as resistants who died martyrs?
Israel is no more an enemy to us as Syria or Iran.
Typical dae-shit argument of a cockroach that was claiming there were katioucha next to the airport.
The same katioucha that doodle installed into SOSeash love tunnel
Khan
They never said israeli ennemy.
In most lebanese people's minds israelis are not the ennemy. They are just an inconvenience due their non rapatriation of their pals.
Everone knows but few say it, the ennemy is Assad and Hezbollah.
What people dont realize is that the real ennemy of lebanon's economy is its public sector employees. This huge useless money spending machine that got hired to get current politicians reelected.
Thanks Naharnet, it’s nice of you to take into consideration the readership’s comments. This shows you’re free and independent unlike many other media groups.
Lebanon-first, we don’t pick our family or neighbor. We have to make do. But you’re right, the Assads raped Lebanon over and over, occupied Lebanon for 33 years and abducted 20 000 Lebanese ...whom to this day are still missing. As for Iran, they’re arming a terrorist militia to serve its interests...