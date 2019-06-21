Israel Mobilizes Troops to Monitor Lebanese Army Works in Naqoura

Israel has mobilized its troops to monitor the construction works carried out by the Lebanese army to build a military control tower in Ras al-Naqoura, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA said Israel has mobilized troops, military vehicles on land and sea in the Ras Naqoura village, at the border between Lebanon and Israel to monitor the army’s works.

It also dispatched two military boats and intensified patrols opposite Ras Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab .

They monitored the Lebanese Armed Forces Directorate of Engineering while constructing the tower.