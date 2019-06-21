Iran TV Shows 'Debris' of Downed US Drone

Iran's state television broadcast images Friday of what it said was debris from a downed US drone recovered inside its territorial waters.

The television broadcast a short clip of a Revolutionary Guards general answering a journalist's questions in front of some of the debris he said has been recovered floating on the surface after Thursday's missile strike.

The downing of the drone -- which Washington insists was over international waters but Tehran says was within its airspace -- has seen tensions between the two countries spike further after a series of attacks on tankers the US has blamed on Iran.