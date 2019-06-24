Adwan to Kushner: Homelands Can't be Bought or Sold

Lebanese Forces deputy leader MP George Adwan on Monday rejected the latest proposals by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“In response to Kushner's proposal, homelands can't be bought or sold,” Adwan tweeted.

“Lebanon will not bargain its constants and principles for all the money in the world,” he stressed.

“The Lebanese have paid precious sacrifices to preserve them and they will not change their stance,” Adwan underscored.

On Sunday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said “mistaken are those who think that waving billions of dollars might tempt Lebanon” to naturalize Palestinian refugees.

Kushner said Saturday that the U.S. Middle East peace plan to be presented next week in Bahrain aims to raise more than $50 billion for the Palestinians and create one million jobs for them within a decade.

The 10-year plan calls for projects worth $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza, and $9.1 billion, $7.4 billion and $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, respectively.

Projects envisioned include those in the health care, education, power, water, high-tech, tourism, and agriculture sectors.

It calls for the creation of a "master fund" to administer the finances and implementation of the projects that is says are akin to the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after World War II.