Army Refers 12 Detainees to Judiciary over Tripoli Attack

The army on Monday announced the end of investigations into the latest deadly militant attack in Tripoli.

“The Lebanese Army's Intelligence Directorate has wrapped up its investigations into the operation that was carried out by the terrorist Abdul Rahman Mabsout on June 3, 2019 in several neighborhoods of the city of Tripoli,” the military said in a statement.

The attack “resulted in the martyrdom of four servicemen and the wounding of a number of civilians, in addition to material damage to several buildings and military and civilian vehicles,” the army added.

“In light of the investigations, the aforementioned directorate has referred to the competent judicial authorities 12 detainees who had ties to the slain terrorist and the operation that he carried out,” the military said.

Mabsout is a former member of the Islamic State group who fought with the extremist movement in Syria. He had been detained when he returned to Lebanon in 2016 and was released a year later.

Media reports have identified eight of those detained by the army in the wake of the incident as Mabsout’s father and brother, a person who had ties to him and five young men who belong to “Sheikh Kanaan Naji’s group.”